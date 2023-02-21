Memphis Zoo Nominated As One Of America's 'Best Zoos': How To Vote

A trip to the zoo is always a good time for folks who love learning about animals and getting a closer look at creatures they likely never see in their day-to-day life. For many animal lovers around the Mid-South, the place to go for years has been the Memphis Zoo. Now, you can show your love for Memphis' own zoo by voting for it as one of the best in the country.

According to a post on the zoo's official Instagram, the Memphis Zoo has been nominated for the USA Today 10Best's "Best Zoo" contest in the Readers' Choice 2023. Others nominees include popular zoos like Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Denver Zoo and even the Nashville Zoo.

A panel of travel experts and industry professionals nominated facilities that "excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors," according to the 10Best site.

According to the voting site, the Memphis Zoo was created in 1906 and is home to more than 4,500 animals and over 500 species, including giraffes, rhinos, elephants, sea lions, giant pandas and much more.

Anyone wanting to share their appreciation for the Memphis Zoo can vote in the contest daily through Monday, March 6 at the 10Best website.