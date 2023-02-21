Nashville Zoo Nominated As One Of America's 'Best Zoos': How To Vote

A trip to the zoo is always a good time for folks who love learning about animals and getting a closer look at creatures they likely never see in their day-to-day life. For many animal lovers around Middle Tennessee, the place to go for decades has been Nashville Zoo at Grassmere. Now, you can show your love for Nashville's own zoo by voting for it as one of the best in the country.

According to a post on the zoo's official Instagram, the Nashville Zoo has been nominated for the USA Today 10Best's "Best Zoo" contest in the Readers' Choice 2023 for the third year in a row. Others nominees include popular zoos like Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Denver Zoo and even the Memphis Zoo.

A panel of travel experts and industry professionals nominated facilities that "excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors," according to the 10Best site.

According to the voting site, the Nashville Zoo is home to more than 3,000 animals and over 325 species. As one of the top attractions in Tennessee, the zoo brings in more than a million visitors each year.

Anyone wanting to share their appreciation for Nashville Zoo can vote in the contest daily through Monday, March 6 at the 10Best website.