Pilot Thought Instructor Who Had Heart Attack Was Pretending To Sleep

A flight instructor from the United Kingdom suffered a heart attack during a flight, but the pilot thought he was just pretending to sleep.

The pilot, who was not named, asked his friend to accompany him as he flew a circuit above Blackpool Airport in Lancashire, England, on June 29, 2022. The pilot, who has over 9,000 flight hours under his belt, asked the 57-year-old instructor to join him because there were high winds in the area, and he wanted somebody else with experience in the cockpit with him.

The pilot told investigators he wanted to fly despite the conditions so he could keep up to date with the flying club's recency requirements.

Shortly after takeoff, the instructor's head rolled back, and he became unresponsive. The pilot thought he was just joking and pretending to sleep during the flight.

Even when the plane turned around and the instructor's head rested on his shoulder, he still thought it was part of the ruse. When he finally landed after completing the circuit, he realized something was wrong and called the airport's fire crew for help.

"The pilot knew the instructor well and thought he was just pretending to take a nap whilst the pilot flew the circuit, so he did not think anything was wrong at this stage. He proceeded to fly the aircraft round the circuit," the Air Accidents Investigation Branch wrote in a report about the incident.

Paramedics rushed to the airport but were unable to save the instructor, who was pronounced dead.