Popular Home Goods Retailer To Close Almost All California Locations

Tuesday Morning are closing almost every single one of their California locations. According to SF Gate, the company recently filed for bankruptcy and will close nearly half of their stores nationwide. After being hit hard by the pandemic, the store closed nearly 200 of their 700 operating locations in 2020. Now, in 2023, 263 of the remaining 490 locations across America are set to close as a lingering result of financial burdens.

SF Gate mentioned that there are 37 Tuesday Morning retail locations currently open across California including multiple within the San Francisco Bay region, Bakersfield, San Diego, Folsom, and more. Of the 27 locations, 31 will be closing their doors soon. The company released a statement that detailed the reason behind the decision, and their plans for the future. Above all, Tuesday Morning officials have formulated the restructuring with respect to loyal customers, seeking a better experience for future shoppers in the long run.

“The Company believes this targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and underperforming stores will position Tuesday Morning to emerge from bankruptcy with a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers." The seven California stores that will remain open are those that see the most traffic.