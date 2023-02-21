Selena Gomez Shows Off All-Natural Look In Stunning Throwback Selfie

Selena Gomez is thinking of changing up her look, at least according to her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday (February 21), the Rare Beauty founder showed off her own natural beauty in a stunning throwback photo on her Instagram. In the selfie, Gomez goes makeup free while debating whether she should go back to her long, naturally curly hair.

"I liked my hair back then.. should I do it again?" she asked her followers.

Fans flooded the comments to hype her up, telling her how much they loved her luscious locks, including Avatar actress Zoe Saldana who excitedly agreed that she should do it, and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness who liked the post. Even more fans shared reaction gifs of Gomez herself, including one where she says, "Let's do it."

Gomez often shares her natural look, choosing to show off her beauty in makeup-free selfies. She also doesn't shy away from people commenting on her appearance. Earlier this month, she once again hit back at haters who comment on her weight by sharing a message of self-love.

"I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful," she said while going live on TikTok. She added to her fans, "I just wanted to tell you I love you guys. And thanks for supporting me and understanding and if not, go away 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for body or anything."