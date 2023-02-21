Texans Can't Help But Freak Out About This Combo Whataburger & H-E-B
By Dani Medina
February 21, 2023
If you live in Texas, loving H-E-B and Whataburger is in your blood. What if those two spots were somehow combined, though? Your dreams have become a reality!
Did you know there are combo H-E-B and Whataburger locations throughout the Lone Star State? It's true! A local resident shared a photo of every Texan's dream in a Facebook group called "Whataburger Fanatics": A Whataburger and H-E-B fuel station that are only separated by a wall. Judging from the comments, the photo is the Hutto location (5012 Gattis School Road) but other users were quick to point out you can find this Texas phenomenon in Lytle, too (19561 McDonald St.).
"When you can't decide," one user commented alongside a hilarious GIF of King of the Hill's Hank Hill shaking his head side to side.
"Don't get more Texas than that," said another.
"What dreams are made of," another user said.
Other users said now all that's needed is a Buc-ee's to make it the "Texas Trifecta" — but have no fear, a Whataburger, H-E-B and Buc-ee's corner does exist in the Lone Star State. In New Braunfels, just off I-35 on Highway 59, you can find a Whataburger and a Buc-ee's side by side and across the street there's an H-E-B plus! store. Also next to the H-E-B is an In-N-Out, but we don't have to talk about that.