Texans Can't Help But Freak Out About This Combo Whataburger & H-E-B

If you live in Texas, loving H-E-B and Whataburger is in your blood. What if those two spots were somehow combined, though? Your dreams have become a reality!

Did you know there are combo H-E-B and Whataburger locations throughout the Lone Star State? It's true! A local resident shared a photo of every Texan's dream in a Facebook group called "Whataburger Fanatics": A Whataburger and H-E-B fuel station that are only separated by a wall. Judging from the comments, the photo is the Hutto location (5012 Gattis School Road) but other users were quick to point out you can find this Texas phenomenon in Lytle, too (19561 McDonald St.).