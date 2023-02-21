This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In California

Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a nice meal out of the house from time to time, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a quality burger without having to break the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided desirable side options for a low price!

According Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in California is Bill's Hamburgers in Van Nuys.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Walk up to Bill's Hamburgers and have a seat at the outdoor counter, because there is no other place to get food. Watch as your burger is made inside the kitchen — the only thing in the building — by Bill Elwell, who has wielded his spatula for decades. He can be a little grumpy, but the thin beef patties with a nice sear and copious amounts of mayo, lettuce, and tomato are worth it. Get your burgers to go while indoor eating is restricted due to the pandemic."

For more information regarding the best affordable burger joint in each state visit cheapism.com.