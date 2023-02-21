This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Illinois

Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a nice meal out of the house from time to time, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a quality burger without having to break the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided desirable side options for a low price!

According Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Illinois is the Illinois Bar & Grill in Chicago. This Windy City staple is known for blanketing their best burgers with a layer of bacon.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"At Illinois Bar & Grill, they don't fool around: The Famous Chicago burger weighs in at 13 ounces of beef, and the patty goes on a scale each time. It comes with two slices of cheese and condiments, but you might as well gild the lily and get the blanket of bacon as well. A burger that big fits right in with the dive bar décor."

For more information regarding the best affordable burger joint in each state visit cheapism.com.