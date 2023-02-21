This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Nebraska

Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a nice meal out of the house from time to time, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a quality burger without having to break the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided desirable side options for a low price!

According Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Nebraska is Bob's Bar & Grill located in Martinsburg. This restaurant is known for their gigantic beef patties.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Like 2K's Kafe in Montana, Bob's has a burger with a thick beef patty about double the diameter of the hamburger bun, overhanging the edges by inches and making two hands a must. Don't be put off by the shaggy-looking building in desperate need of a paint job — the big red "Welcome to Bob's Bar" sign greeting you inside will make you feel instantly at home."

For more information regarding the best affordable burger joint in each state visit cheapism.com.