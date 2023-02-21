This North Carolina Trail Is One Of The Best Winter Hikes In America

North Carolina is home to some breathtaking scenic views and hidden waterfalls, and one of the best ways to see them is by hiking along nature paths and trails. Even when the weather chills down during winter, there are still plenty of trails to take that promise great adventure and beautiful views.

Cheapism recently compiled a list of 20 winter hikes that any outdoorsy person would love, from snow-capped mountains in the Rockies to wilderness trails in Hawaii. According to the site, "Summer and fall may be high seasons for hiking, but some trails are at their best — and can even offer more secluded and tranquil experiences — in the colder months."

One trail in North Carolina managed to make the list. The Forney Ridge Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, near the North Carolina-Tennessee border, is a must-see for hiking aficionados or anyone who enjoys seeing the grandeur of the Smoky Mountains.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Straddling the border between North Carolina and Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's big draws in the winter is its majestic snow-covered peaks. Andrews Bald — the highest grassy Appalachian bald in the park — gives visitors some of the best views of these peaks. Beginning at the Clingmans Dome parking lot, the 3.6-mile round trip hike to Andrews Bald via the Forney Ridge Trail drops in elevation gradually before ascending to the grassy peak. From here, you'll be able to soak in views of the frost North Carolina mountains and surrounding highlands for miles."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best winter hikes in the country.