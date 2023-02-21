This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Pancakes In North Carolina

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, pancakes are always a crowd pleaser. Because thy are a staple on most breakfast menus, you're never too far from a great place to find even better pancakes. But which restaurant has the best of the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the restaurant in each state offering up the "absolute best" pancakes around. According to the site:

"Every state in the country has at least one phenomenal pancake joint that will satisfy your sweet tooth and take you straight back to those hazy, carefree breakfasts of your childhood. Some of them are so good that you might want to cross state lines and take a mini foodie destination trip just to get your hands on a stack."

So which spot in North Carolina serves the "absolute best" pancakes in the state?

Joey's Pancake House

Located outside of Asheville in Maggie Valley, Joey's Pancake House is like a step back in time, serving up pancakes and other comforting breakfast foods in a 1960s-style diner. See what they have to offer with its wide selection of tasty pancakes, from Sausage Roll-Up and Bacon Pancakes to Lemon Poppyseed and Sweet Potato Pancakes.

Joey's Pancake House is located at 4309 Soco Road in Maggie Valley.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Joey's Pancake House in Maggie Valley serves great seasonally-inspired pancakes, artfully decorated with toppings and powdered sugar. According to TripAdvisor reviewers, guests will not be disappointed with the pancakes, despite the occasional long waits for a table. Yelp lauds it as a hotspot with plenty of gluten-free options to choose from.

Whether you go for seasonal picks or traditional cakes, Joe's Pancake House is an undisputed winner in Maggie Valley with the best cakes in North Carolina."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the restaurants around the country serving up top-notch pancakes.