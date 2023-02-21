This Restaurant Has The Best Margaritas In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

February 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of popular cocktails, look no further than a margarita. Always delicious and endlessly customizable, margaritas are a great companion to dinner or as a happy hour treat. Eat This, Not That! knows how important a good marg can be, so it compiled a list of the best each state has to offer. According to the site:

"...What's great about margaritas is there are so many variations. You can jazz them up with fruit, spice them up with jalapeños, and even lend a savory note with cucumber and basil. There really is something for everyone."

So where can you find the best margaritas in Tennessee?

Rosepepper Cantina

This Nashville eatery is popular for several reasons, from its tasty food to hilarious signs, but the margs are a must-try when you stop in. Try a classic or "skinny" lime marg, the spicy El Fuego made with jalapeños or the Tropical marg blended with fresh frozen fruit.

Rosepepper Cantina is located at 1907 Eastland Avenue in East Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Open since 2001, this Sonoran-styles Mexican spot serves the city's best queso and offers margaritas by the glass or pitcher. Try the classic marg and add fresh fruit that's blended right at the bar for a refreshing drink."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see where you can find the best margaritas around the country.

