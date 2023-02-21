This Tennessee Trail Is One Of The Best Winter Hikes In America

Tennessee is home to some breathtaking scenic views and hidden waterfalls, and one of the best ways to see them is by hiking along nature paths and trails. Even when the weather chills down during winter, there are still plenty of trails to take that promise great adventure and beautiful views.

Cheapism recently compiled a list of 20 winter hikes that any outdoorsy person would love, from snow-capped mountains in the Rockies to wilderness trails in Hawaii. According to the site, "Summer and fall may be high seasons for hiking, but some trails are at their best — and can even offer more secluded and tranquil experiences — in the colder months."

One trail in Tennessee managed to make the list. The Cumberland Trail in Cumberland Trail State Park is a must-see for hiking aficionados or anyone who enjoys seeing the natural beauty that Tennessee has to offer. Another trail in North Carolina, just beyond the Tennessee border in the Great Smoky Mountains, also made the list.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Tennessee's first linear state park, Cumberland Trail, is perfect for adventure seekers, particularly in the winter when hikers tend to clear out from the popular trail. Stretching across the state from north to south, the in-progress scenic footpath cuts through 11 counties following a line of pristine high ridges and deep gorges along the rugged eastern edge of Cumberland Plateau. There are many completed hiking trail segments of this planned 330-mile trail. To wet your feet with a day hike, tackle the 9.5-mile Possum Creek section of the Three Gorges segment (just north of Chattanooga). Take in breathtaking overlook views and impressive geological formations, waterfalls, and rapids as you dip through steep river gorges and meander along the picturesque, wooded creek."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best winter hikes in the country.