After teasing special plans for Kurt Cobain's hand-painted Iron Maiden skateboard, Tony Hawk revealed he is selling "photorealistic" replicas of the "unicorn" board, with proceeds going to charity. The famed skater bought the board at auction last year and visited the original owner Cameron Ross to understand its true origins, and they're pretty great. According to Ross, he gave Cobain $20 and a “chunk of weed” to paint the Iron Maiden artwork on the deck in 1985.

Hawk shared a video of his encounter with Ross on Instagram, along with a lengthy caption. "In order to better understand the provenance of this 'unicorn' skateboard that I acquired last year, I went to Seattle to get the story directly from Cameron Ross (the original owner)," he wrote. "With inspiration from @thespacewitch and the help of @dupedupe, we are offering a photorealistic version of this deck in the form of actual skateboards, prints and stickers. We kept it real with the original Phillips shape and OG truck-holes, and added KC & JP signatures on the top graphic."

"All proceeds from these sales will be equally split between the Jed Foundation and The Skatepark Project in order to provide resources for those struggling with mental health, and to create more public skateparks in underserved areas," Hawk continued. "Kurt and Jeff’s influences still resonate greatly in our worlds, so we hope to honor their legacies with these unique items."

