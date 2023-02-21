United Airlines Announces New Family Seating Policy

United Airlines is going to make it easier for families with children to sit together when they travel. The airline announced a new policy in which children under the age of 12 will be able to choose a seat next to the adult they are traveling with for free.

United said that its new dynamic seat map tool will automatically display adjacent seats. If no seats are available, the tool will then allow the family to select Preferred seats that are next to each other at no additional charge.

In the event that there are no adjacent seats available, travelers will be able to switch to a different flight to the same destination at no additional charge.

"In an era where more families are working in a hybrid environment, they're traveling more often – and they're flying United," said Linda Jojo, Chief Customer Officer for United. "We're focused on delivering a great experience for our younger passengers and their parents and know it often starts with the right seat. We look forward to rolling out more family-friendly features this year."

The new policy will go into effect in March.