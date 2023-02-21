Video Shows Exact Moment Woman Is Kicked In Head By Moose While Walking Dog
By Jason Hall
February 21, 2023
Video footage obtained by a local news station shows the exact moment in which a woman in Anchorage, Alaska, was kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog.
Tracy Hansen told NBC News affiliate KTUU that she and her dog, Gunner, were on their usual route when the incident took place on February 16.
“I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something,” Hansen said. “I had put my hands up to my head, and I’m like, ‘I’m bleeding'.”
Hansen said she realized she was kicked by a large moose that she and Gunner had walked past earlier once she looked up.
“Knowing that the moose had been somewhere behind me and now, here this moose is in front of me, and I’m like, was that the moose?” Hansen said.
The incident was captured by Kate Timmons, who witnessed the moose chase and knock down Hansen from the passenger seat of a truck driven by her husband.
"Watch out! Watch out!" Timmons screams as the moose's hoof slams into Hansen's head.
The moose then slows down before continuing to walk away.
“My husband was able to pull her over the snow bank, so we could get her in the truck with her dog and kind of get her out of the way,” Timmons told KTUU. “It definitely seemed unprovoked from our standpoint and it happened so fast it was just like, a matter of getting her out of the situation, getting her help, making sure, you know my big thing was that she didn’t have a head trauma, that there wasn’t a bleed or something.”
Hansen said she needed to have staples for her head wounds and is still experiencing headaches and bruising while recovering from injuries sustained in the attack, but said she won't be deterred from taking her daily walking route with Gunner.
“We’ll be back on our normal walks,” Hansen told KTUU. “The moose won’t stop that."