Video Shows Exact Moment Woman Is Kicked In Head By Moose While Walking Dog

“Knowing that the moose had been somewhere behind me and now, here this moose is in front of me, and I’m like, was that the moose?” Hansen said.

The incident was captured by Kate Timmons, who witnessed the moose chase and knock down Hansen from the passenger seat of a truck driven by her husband.

"Watch out! Watch out!" Timmons screams as the moose's hoof slams into Hansen's head.

The moose then slows down before continuing to walk away.

“My husband was able to pull her over the snow bank, so we could get her in the truck with her dog and kind of get her out of the way,” Timmons told KTUU. “It definitely seemed unprovoked from our standpoint and it happened so fast it was just like, a matter of getting her out of the situation, getting her help, making sure, you know my big thing was that she didn’t have a head trauma, that there wasn’t a bleed or something.”

Hansen said she needed to have staples for her head wounds and is still experiencing headaches and bruising while recovering from injuries sustained in the attack, but said she won't be deterred from taking her daily walking route with Gunner.

“We’ll be back on our normal walks,” Hansen told KTUU. “The moose won’t stop that."