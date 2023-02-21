You asked, Whataburger listened!

The Texas-based burger chain has made several changes to its rewards program that customers will love! When you visited Whataburger before this rewards change, you were earning points based on how many visits you made. Now, you'll earn 10 points for every dollar you spend, Whataburger said in a news release. "That’s more rewards per dollars spent, on average, than in the visit-based program it replaced," the company said.

Furthermore, when you redeem those points you've earned, you'll have more menu items to choose from. What menu items, you ask? "Just about everything," Whataburger said.

If you're already a Whataburger rewards member, don't worry — your previous visits were already automatically converted to points. And there's more good news, Whataburger added 500 points to everyone's active rewards accounts!

“The top requests we heard from rewards customers were to give them rewards aligned with how much they purchase and to let them get their favorite menu items with the rewards they earn. The new Whataburger rewards program does just that — it gives them more," said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

In more Whataburger news, Whatacatch is back for a limited time through April 10. That includes the Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Platter, which you can check out more details about here.