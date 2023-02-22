2 Arizona Destinations Named Among The Most Romantic In The World

Even though Valentine's Day is behind us, you don't need a special occasion to go on a romantic trip with your significant other.

Travel + Leisure has made it easy to help you figure out where your next romantic getaway should be with its best 50 locations for a couples trip. "What's your idea of a perfect romantic getaway? For some couples, it's all about relaxing on a beach somewhere tropical and sunny, while others prefer a new adventure in an exciting, fast-paced destination. Whatever your travel style, we've got you covered with our list of romantic destinations in the United States and around the world," the travel site said about its list.

Two Arizona destinations made the cut — Sedona and the White Mountains. "Relax at one of the many spas and soak in the calming spirit in this Arizona town," Travel + Leisure said about Sedona. "Book a stay at the new Wilde Resort & Spa to take advantage of the beautiful setting and full-service spa. This area is known for its incredible natural beauty, so get out and go for a hike to take in all the unique rock formations. Dine at restaurants like Cress on Oak Creek, Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante, or The Golden Goose American Grill, which has both a fine dining room and an outdoor patio.

The travel magazine also wants you to "take an adventure" in the state's "beautiful" White Mountains. "They stand at an elevation of 11,000 feet, and they're lesser known than Arizona's bigger parks. Climb to the Mogollon Rim's 2,000-foot high lookout, check out the history of prehistoric inhabitants at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, and camp overnight at Petrified Forest National Park, an International Dark Sky Association Dark Sky Park where couples can share a night under the stars," the list reads.

Other destinations on this list include Santorini, Greece; Door County, Wisconsin; Aspen, Colorado; and Willemstad, Curaçao, to name a few. Check out the full report.