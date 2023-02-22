3 Climbers Killed After Avalanche Swept Them 500 Feet Down Mountain

Three climbers were killed in an avalanche as they attempted to summit Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth, Washington. A group of six people set out to climb the 8,700-foot peak when the head climber inadvertently triggered an avalanche.

The fast-moving snow caught four of the climbers and swept them over 500 feet down the mountain. Three of the climbers were killed, while the fourth sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He managed to hike back to their base camp with the other two members of the group.

As they made their way back to safety, they witnessed a total of three avalanches that buried the deceased victims.

When they returned to base camp, another member of their group who did not join them for the climb went to get help. After an overnight hike of more than eight miles, the climber was able to contact the Chelan County Sheriff's Office the following morning.

"A total of 22 rescuers responded to the trailhead to assist with this effort. They were from Chelan County Mounty Rescue, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue and ORV unit, Seattle Mountain Rescue, Tacoma Mountain Rescue, and Yakima Mountain Rescue," the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

As they began to hike to the spot of the avalanche, they determined the conditions were too dangerous and returned to the base camp.

As of Wednesday (February 22), the Northwest Avalanche Center and Chelan County Mountain Rescue were still working on a plan to safely recover the bodies of the deceased climbers. They are hoping that conditions will improve so they can dispatch a helicopter to the area by the end of the week.