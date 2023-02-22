Air Traffic Halted At Raleigh Airport Following Possible Security Threat

All air traffic at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was halted Wednesday (February 22) after a security concern involving a passenger, per ABC 11.

After inbound traffic to RDU was paused Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued a ground stop. This air traffic measure halts or slows inbound aircraft coming into a particular airport, so in this case it means that no flights are allowed to take off or land at the airport. At least one person claiming to be on a flight to Raleigh took to Twitter to say their plane had been circling the Triangle area for about 20 minutes before being allowed to land.

According to airport officials, American Eagle flight 3444 from Jacksonville, Florida, to Washington, D.C., was diverted to RDU and forced to make an emergency landing around 3:40 p.m. because of a disruptive passenger. As of this time, no details have been released, but law enforcement officials boarded the plane when it landed and took the passenger into custody. The plane was cleared to continue its flight while RDU returned to normal operations.

American Airlines spokesperson Derek Walls praised team members for how they handled the incident.

"Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their cooperation and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation," said Walls.

More than 1,000 flights around the U.S. were canceled and hundreds more delayed on Wednesday, though under vastly different circumstances than what seems to be unfolding at RDU. A massive winter storm stretching across large regions of the country is expected to bring record snowfall and is already impacting travel, with winter storm, blizzard and high-wind advisories issued through Thursday.