Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Opens First Texas Location, Adds 2 More

Who doesn't love a chicken sandwich?

Birdcall, a restaurant that specializes in "100% all-natural chicken," just opened its first Texas location at the end of January in Carrollton. Now, the chicken joint is making its presence known in the Lone Star State with two more locations, one in Frisco and another in Richardson, KDAF reports.

The Frisco location, which will be at 5350 Preston Road, is expected to open by the end of the summer while the Richardson location at 507 West Belt Line Road is slated to open in the fall. The Carrollton location, which opened on January 30, is located at 3232 E. Hebron Parkway. The Carrollton location is also actively hiring for cashier and kitchen staff positions.

"Bringing Birdcall to Texas felt like a natural next step. Texans are proud foodies, and we know they appreciate a well-made, quality chicken sandwich," said Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann.

Birdcall, which was founded in 2016 in Colorado, is known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, as well as its "nutrient-rich salads" and "chef-inspired menu," which features dishes that include bacon red onion jam, buttermilk herb mayo and peanut slaw, according to its website.

Check out the menu for yourself!