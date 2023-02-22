Could You Be A Winner? $650,000 In Lottery Prizes Up For Grabs In Texas

By Dani Medina

February 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Is luck on your side?

About $650,000 in lottery prizes is up for grabs in Texas and all you have to do to get in on the action is claim your winning ticket!

Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 apiece were sold somewhere in the Lone Star State ahead of Monday (February 20) night's drawing, the Texas Lottery announced. While nobody won the $87 million jackpot, or even the $1,000,000 prize, two lucky Texans matched four out of five white ball numbers (3-17-26-38-54) and the red Powerball number (15). In the same drawing, over 21,000 people won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday with an estimated annuitized jackpot of $100 million (cash value of $51.3 million).

The money doesn't stop there! A winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday night's drawing worth $25,000 was sold in Cleveland. The winner was able to match all five winning numbers (13-15-22-23-33). They purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Let's Go Market on 2281 RD 5100 STE B in Cleveland.

Lastly, a jackpot-winning ticket worth $525,000 from Monday night's Texas Two Step drawing was sold in Round Rock. The winner matched all four winning numbers (13-16-23-27) and the Bonus (33). The winning ticket was purchased at Jaja Accessories on Round Rock Avenue.

Claimants have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winning tickets.

