Eagles Surprise Fans During Tour Kickoff Show

By Logan DeLoye

February 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Eagles have officially returned to the stage, and after Sunday night's show in Portland, we’re finding it hard to "take it easy." According to Consequence of Sound, a special guest was brought onto the stage to perform with the band during the second set. After hitting the notes to each song perfectly in the first set, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill brought out Deacon Frey, son of late, great Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey.

Deacon stayed on stage to help the Eagles sing "Already Gone," and "Take It Easy," which was considered to be one of his father's favorites. As if bringing Frey out to perform was not surprising enough, Walsh revealed no signs of aging in his voice during the show. In fact, the only moment in the entire show that hinted at aging vocal cords was when Schmit sang his part in, "I Can't Tell You Why.," and it was still delivered beautifully. How's that for over half a century of performing across the globe to millions of people? Overall, Consequence of Sound regarded the show as "remarkable" and noted the obvious dedication that the Eagles present to both fans and crew.

Interested individuals can look forward to upcoming Eagles shows taking place in California, Arizona, Florida, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Maryland within the next few months!

