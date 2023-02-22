Find Out Where To Sip The Best Margarita In Kentucky

By Dani Medina

February 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

We have a series of very important questions to ask you: Do you like your margaritas on the rocks or frozen? Salt or sugar on the rim? Silver or gold tequila?

While you think over those crucial answers, why not drink it over at the best spot in Kentucky to drink a margarita? Where is that, you ask? Yelp compiled a list of the best restaurants and bars in every state to get a margarita — and it does not disappoint. "We identified businesses in the bars, food, and restaurants category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'margarita,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'margarita,'" Yelp said about how it came up with the list.

In Kentucky, you can find the best margarita at Taco Choza in Louisville. Here are a few customer reviews that help back up Yelp's decision:

"Go for margaritas on the incredible patio while the weather is still good."
"Do yourself a favor and grab some nacho fries and a margarita while you're in. You won't regret it."
"The margarita was really good, not too strong, but you will definitely feel it."

Check out the full report. Happy sipping!

