Graham Nash Reveals Release Date For Upcoming Album

Graham Nash is releasing an album for the first time in seven years! According to Consequence of Sound, Nash shared his latest single, "Right Now," as part of the exciting announcement. As if unveiling an album and releasing a new single wasn't surprising enough, the "Better Days" singer also added a handful of Spring dates to his tour. Nash took to Instagram to share a sample of the new single, and to reveal the release date of his upcoming album.

"My new single “Right Now” is available everywhere from my upcoming record ‘Now’ which will be released May 19th. Have a listen and pre-order the upcoming album by following the link in my bio."

"Right Now" stands out to detail the importance of overcoming struggle in order to open the door to life and its many possibilities. Consequence of Sound mentioned that Nash is inching closer on the 60th anniversary of his first single release with The Hollies back in 1963. In fact, that is exactly what his tour is meant to signify, earning the title, "Sixty Years of Songs and Stories." Fans will be able to enjoy these songs and stories at concerts in Chicago, New York City, Minneapolis, and other shows that were recently added to his upcoming tour.