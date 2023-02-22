Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez One Of Her 'Favorite Ladies Alive'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 22, 2023
Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez shared a sweet moment on TikTok last night (February 21st). While the comment was prompted by a post to Selena's TikTok Story, fans managed to capture the moment before it expired. Selena shared a video of her using the Bella Hadid face filter and wrote over the video, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid." Gaga then took to the comments to send some kind words and positivity to her fellow pop artist. "You look and are beautiful inside and out one of my favorite ladies alive!" Gaga wrote.
This isn't the first time Gaga has shown love to Selena on TikTok. Earlier this month, Gaga commented a simple "Love you" on one of her videos, according to fan accounts on Twitter.
Lady Gaga shows love to Selena Gomez after she wished she was 'as pretty as Bella Hadid':— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2023
Lady Gaga and Selena's rapport goes way back to the 2016 American Music Awards. The "Bloody Mary" hitmaker was seen tearing up when Selena opened up about her mental health struggles in an emotional acceptance speech for the Favorite Female Artist award that night. Shortly after Gaga took to Instagram to share a photo of the two of them hugging. "So dope I got to hang with with [sic.] the biggest rockstar of the night," Gaga wrote in the caption. "(Ya,know besides Sting and Green Day) ...the girl with the biggest prize of all a BIG Heart that she shares with the world."
Gaga recently shared the first look at her upcoming role in the Joker sequel where she is believed to portray Harley Quinn. As for Selena, she recently graced the cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue and fans are patiently waiting for news of her promised new album sometime this year.