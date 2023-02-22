Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez One Of Her 'Favorite Ladies Alive'

Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez shared a sweet moment on TikTok last night (February 21st). While the comment was prompted by a post to Selena's TikTok Story, fans managed to capture the moment before it expired. Selena shared a video of her using the Bella Hadid face filter and wrote over the video, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid." Gaga then took to the comments to send some kind words and positivity to her fellow pop artist. "You look and are beautiful inside and out one of my favorite ladies alive!" Gaga wrote.

This isn't the first time Gaga has shown love to Selena on TikTok. Earlier this month, Gaga commented a simple "Love you" on one of her videos, according to fan accounts on Twitter.