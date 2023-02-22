"Ok so everyone's been asking me about the new record and my decision," LL explained. "I was considering not putting the record out because... IT'S TOO F**KING GOOD! (Laughs) Q-Tip, you a genius baby. This is my favorite album I ever made. I can't wait for y'all to hear this. Date and tracklisting soon."



LL Cool J has been hard at work on his 14th album for quite some time. Before he hit the stage at the Grammys, he spoke to Laverne Cox about the album on the red carpet.



“I know all the tricks. I got this covered," LL explained. "Look, it was executive produced by Q-Tip. The album I think is really, really special. I think it’s something it’s modern without chasing. It’s a whole new thing. I can’t wait for the people to see it."



You can see the interview below.

