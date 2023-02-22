LL Cool J Explains The Real Reason Why He Gave Shocking Update On New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
February 22, 2023
LL Cool J caused an uproar among his fans when he announced his plan to scrap his upcoming album. Now he's giving context behind his shocking announcement.
On Wednesday morning, February 22, the veteran MC took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his upcoming LP. In a series of tweets, he admitted that he's still "trying to figure this album out." A few minutes later, he followed up by revealing that he's "just not feeling like this album is worthy of being released [facepalm emoji] I tried." He quickly followed up with "not dropping it."
A few hours later, LL Cool J appeared to reverse course. In a follow-up tweet, he said that he plans to re-write the entire LP. He tagged Q-Tip, who is executively producing the project, and said all he needs is "an hour plus a pen and a pad."
"Ugh Re writing the whole album," LL tweeted. "@QtipTheAbstract has the sonics sounding 🔥🔥🔥 Give me an hour plus a pen and a pad. 🤬"
LL Cool J gave fans more insight on why he decided to "not drop" the album. In a video he posted to Instagram, the award-winning artist, who just participated in a massive tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop at the Grammys, explained why he considered not putting his album out.
"Ok so everyone's been asking me about the new record and my decision," LL explained. "I was considering not putting the record out because... IT'S TOO F**KING GOOD! (Laughs) Q-Tip, you a genius baby. This is my favorite album I ever made. I can't wait for y'all to hear this. Date and tracklisting soon."
LL Cool J has been hard at work on his 14th album for quite some time. Before he hit the stage at the Grammys, he spoke to Laverne Cox about the album on the red carpet.
“I know all the tricks. I got this covered," LL explained. "Look, it was executive produced by Q-Tip. The album I think is really, really special. I think it’s something it’s modern without chasing. It’s a whole new thing. I can’t wait for the people to see it."
You can see the interview below.
