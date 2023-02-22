Passerby Helps Rescue Sleeping Residents, Dog From House Fire

A passerby is being hailed as a hero after helping rescue a family and their dog from a house fire in Minnesota. The woman saw flames shooting out of the home and immediately called 911.

While she was waiting for the fire department, she ran into the burning building to alert the sleeping residents that their home was on fire. She then helped them, and their dog get out of the house.

When firefighters with the Hibbing Fire Department arrived, they quickly extinguished the electrical fire, which is believed to have started in the attic.

While the fire was mostly contained to the attic, the home suffered over $85,000 of damage due to the water used to put out the flames.

Thanks to the quick and heroic actions of the passerby, nobody was injured or killed in the fire.