Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Suspect Who Killed 100-Year-Old Man

Authorities in California are looking for a driver who struck and killed a 100-year-old man. Oakland resident Tzu-Ta Ko was hit by a Mini Cooper as he walked across the street early Sunday (February 19) morning.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the Ko with severe injuries to his head. Paramedics arrived but were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oakland Police Department released several photos and a video of the car involved in the hit-and-run. They are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Ko's daughter, Shirley Ko, told KTVU she is heartbroken by her father's death.

"We're really, really close, so this is really a shock for me."

She said that he was in excellent health, despite his age, and loved going on walks.

"He's pretty healthy. That's why we're very surprised. He walked almost every day," Ko told the news station.

"Everybody should learn from him," she added. "He lived over 100. He exercised, he takes care of himself."