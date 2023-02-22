Poll Shows Americans Aren't Ready For AI To Be Involved In Their Healthcare

By Bill Galluccio

February 22, 2023

Medical technology concept
Photo: Getty Images

While ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, has been making the news lately, researchers are working on numerous uses for artificial intelligence, including helping doctors diagnose patients. AI is already used by some medical facilities to monitor patients' vital signs and to help read x-rays to look for signs of cancer.

In one study, researchers found that ChatGPT was able to pass the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination.

The idea that artificial intelligence could be used to help doctors or even replace them one day leaves a vast majority of Americans uncomfortable.

In a recent poll conducted by Pew Research, 60% of adults said they would not be comfortable with their doctor using AI, while just 39% said that would not bother them.

Only 38% of the respondents believed that using AI would lead to better health outcomes. One-third of the respondents said it would actually lead to worse results, while 27% believe that AI won't make a difference.

When asked about specific uses for AI in healthcare, the only instance in which people supported the use of AI was to help diagnose skin cancer, with 65% saying they would want AI used to assist with a diagnosis.

When it comes to using AI to prescribe pain medication, 67% opposed the idea. Americans are also uncomfortable with AI being used to assist in surgery, with 59% saying they oppose the practice.

When asked about using an AI chatbot to help with mental health, nearly 80% said they were against the idea.

"Awareness of AI is still developing. So one dynamic here is the public isn't deeply familiar with all of these technologies. And so when you consider their use in a context that's very personal, something that's kind of high-stakes as your own health, I think that the notion that folks are still getting to know this technology is certainly one dynamic at play," Alec Tyson, Pew's associate director of research, told CNN.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.