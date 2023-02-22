Pooh Shiesty Might Have To Cough Up Over $1 Million In Restitution

The "Back In Blood" rapper is back in court to contest the massive payment, which prosecutors say cover past and future medical costs for the victims. Pooh Shiesty's lawyer Bradford Cohen argued that the hefty price is a "judicial shakedown." He also told the court that the victims were drug dealers who showed up to the meeting with their own weapons.



"So it's essentially Tony Montana is asking the Colombians to pay him for the injuries he received," Cohen said.



Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to one count of firearm conspiracy last year. The charge stemmed from an incident that happened at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. on October 9, 2020. The 1017 rapper reportedly planned to buy marijuana, liquid codeine and some sneakers. Once the items were in hand, shots were fired from Shiesty's vehicle which hit the two men. All three defendants are set to return to court on February 28 so that a judge can make a ruling.



Last April, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. After he received credit for the time he already spent behind bars, the rapper will be eligible for release in about two and a half years. In his latest post from behind bars, Pooh boasted about his riches and even said JAY-Z can't relate to his bank account. See his full message below.



"King Shiesty tappin in from the middle of the pennititary aka Hell where they say i cant go , jailing no telling !!" Shiesty wrote, "i still remain Untouched , Millions still in double digits ! tell google fix my networth we can verify that s**t right now yeah im locked up not f**ked up , i was 21 up 8 figures jayZ cant even relate my money tripple my followers. stop playing with my name before i buy one of you for sale ass n****s you n****s ANYTHING! I put on for this Choppa Gang s**t everyday , twice on Sundays im on the same s**t from Tokio to Tennesse , ain go fed to start getting scared aint no n***a never played with me free or in jail. Im still the Menace of Memphis , Still the King no matter what jungle , Slick almost the same n***a just a lil mo powerful Yk Talm bout baby larry hoover lol , how you let a n***a in the feds outdue you ? You n***a cant beat me at crawling backwards. you gone have to get yo hand , knife , andd gun game up before you can do some with me stop playing so much ! for my fans , supporters , love ones holding me down everyday , keep keeping it solid i promise it dont get unnoticed i see everything and got some special for all word is law. The rest of you p*ssies dead ! keep hating , false advertising , back biting , and counting me out, it up and stuck like a tree house. im touching down to terrorize i gotta dorito on my shoulder im going 100% flamboyant on you f**king clowns ! its all bad for you wild ass n****s '' ALL EYES ON SHIEST"

