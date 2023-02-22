Popular Burger Chain Launches Exclusive VIP Experience In Texas

By Dani Medina

February 22, 2023

Photo: Shake Shack

The Shake Shack you know and love is evolving!

The popular burger chain is launching a reservation-only VIP fine-dining experience — if you can get a table, of course. The Truffle Table offers guests at 10 Shake Shack locations across the country the opportunity to try out their new White Truffle Menu. Houston and Austin are the only Texas city on the roster, but you can also try The Truffle Table experience in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Washington DC and Philadelphia, according to a news release.

"One of the most decadent foods, white truffle is notoriously rare and highly sought after. Generally, you can only find the real thing at fine dining restaurants, but we’re excited to do what only Shake Shack can and bring the fine dining experience to you," Shake Shack says.

Here's what's included:

  • An elevated fine dining table & service for two
  • A White Truffle Burger
  • A White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger
  • White Truffle Parmesan Fries
  • Unlimited Shack canned wines by Gotham Winery
  • A shake of your choosing
  • Unlimited beverage of choice

It only costs $20 a person and is only available by reservation from February 27 to March 2 at Houston's Rice Village or Austin's Domain locations.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.