The Shake Shack you know and love is evolving!

The popular burger chain is launching a reservation-only VIP fine-dining experience — if you can get a table, of course. The Truffle Table offers guests at 10 Shake Shack locations across the country the opportunity to try out their new White Truffle Menu. Houston and Austin are the only Texas city on the roster, but you can also try The Truffle Table experience in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Washington DC and Philadelphia, according to a news release.

"One of the most decadent foods, white truffle is notoriously rare and highly sought after. Generally, you can only find the real thing at fine dining restaurants, but we’re excited to do what only Shake Shack can and bring the fine dining experience to you," Shake Shack says.