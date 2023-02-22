South Carolina Destination Named One Of The Most Romantic In The World

A tiny destination in South Carolina is being recognized as one of the best spots in the world for a romantic couples trip.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 50 best romantic getaways around the world waiting to serve as the backdrop for a lifetime full of memories for you and a loved one. From Italian villas in Tuscany to French hideaways to California dreams, the destinations on the list run the gamut.

So which destination in South Carolina is among the best romantic getaways in the world?

Daufuskie Island

A remote spot surrounded by waterfront views where you can enjoy the sunrise with your loved one? Very romantic! This small island is nestled between Hilton Head and Savannah and has lots of activities to enjoy with your partner, like hiking, walking or riding horseback along the shore, fishing and more, according to the island's website.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say:

"This tiny island is only accessible by boat, offering a perfectly secluded romantic getaway. Stay a few nights at the Haig Point Lighthouse, a real lighthouse that has a 40-foot tower, plus a fireplace and clawfoot bathtub, as well as a rocking chair-lined porch with views of the Calibogue Sound. Take a trip by bike or horseback on the beach with Daufuskie Trail Rides."

Learn more about the best romantic spots in the world by checking out Travel + Leisure's full report.