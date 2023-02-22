Texas City Surprisingly Named One Of The Most Romantic In The World

By Dani Medina

February 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Even though Valentine's Day is behind us, you don't need a special occasion to go on a romantic trip with your significant other.

Travel + Leisure has made it easy to help you figure out where your next romantic getaway should be with its best 50 locations for a couples trip. "What's your idea of a perfect romantic getaway? For some couples, it's all about relaxing on a beach somewhere tropical and sunny, while others prefer a new adventure in an exciting, fast-paced destination. Whatever your travel style, we've got you covered with our list of romantic destinations in the United States and around the world," the travel site said about its list.

One Texas city surprisingly made the cut — Fredericksburg. You may not think of Texas as a particularly romantic place, but you will after visiting this small town," the list reads. "Explore its more than 50 wineries and local chocolatiers, and book lodging at Gastehaus Schmidt's guesthouses, which have sweeping views and southern hospitality. Then book a wine tour and have a sunset picnic at the top of Enchanted Rock."

Other destinations on this list include Santorini, Greece; Door County, Wisconsin; Aspen, Colorado; and Willemstad, Curaçao, to name a few. Check out the full report.

