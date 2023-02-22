This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In California

What could possibly be better than a satisfying meal that leaves your stomach and heart full? A satisfying, hearty meal that leaves your stomach and heart full, without draining your wallet! You do not need to break the bank to enjoy a quality meal out of the house with family and friends from time to time. Various restaurants spread across the state pride themselves in using the best ingredients to craft these affordable dollar dishes that keep our wallets happy. Despite the amount of restaurants serving food at a low price, there can only be one that does it best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in all of California is La Taqueria located in San Francisco. Many of the restaurant's best meals are served for $15 or less!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best cheap restaurant in the entire state:

"The data-driven site FiveThirtyEight once analyzed more than 67,000 burrito joints before conducting an awe-inspiring taste test of 84 of the best burritos in America. The winner? The $9.65 carnitas burrito from La Taqueria in the city's Mission District.

For more information regarding the best cheap restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.