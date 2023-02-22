This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Georgia

What could possibly be better than a satisfying meal that leaves your stomach and heart full? A satisfying, hearty meal that leaves your stomach and heart full, without draining your wallet! You do not need to break the bank to enjoy a quality meal out of the house with family and friends from time to time. Various restaurants spread across the state pride themselves in using the best ingredients to craft these affordable dollar dishes that keep our wallets happy. Despite the amount of restaurants serving food at a low price, there can only be one that does it best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in all of Georgia is Gusto Wood Fire Grill located in Atlanta. Many of the restaurant's best meals are served for $15 or less!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best cheap restaurant in the entire state:

"The Gusto Wood Fire Grill was founded by Nate Hybl, a former NFL quarterback. His restaurant offers a make-it-yourself menu with options for mixed greens, brown rice, or flatbread topped with a protein (starting at $12), plus a "gusto" consisting of veggies and fruit, a sauce, and garnish. One reviewer recommends following the restaurant on social media to learn about specials and buy-one-get-one deals."

For more information regarding the best cheap restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.