This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Michigan

What could possibly be better than a satisfying meal that leaves your stomach and heart full? A satisfying, hearty meal that leaves your stomach and heart full, without draining your wallet! You do not need to break the bank to enjoy a quality meal out of the house with family and friends from time to time. Various restaurants spread across the state pride themselves in using the best ingredients to craft these affordable dollar dishes that keep our wallets happy. Despite the amount of restaurants serving food at a low price, there can only be one that does it best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best cheap restaurant in all of Michigan is Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger located in Ann Arbor. Many of the restaurant's best meals are served for $5 or less!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best cheap restaurant in the entire state:

"College towns usually have plenty of places to grab a cheap bite, but Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger stands out from the crowd as the oldest hamburger stand in Ann Arbor. Thrillist and GQ have praised its burgers, which come in thousands of combinations, some for less than $5."

For more information regarding the best cheap restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.