This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Pennsylvania

A Girardville restaurant is being credited as the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Pennsylvania.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every U.S. state, which included Tony's Lunch as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Tony's Lunch, a storefront diner, is home to a hyper regional burger variation called the Fluff Burger," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "A small, griddled hamburg is topped with raw onions, a pat of butter, a hefty smear of thick, spicy chili paste, and a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Without the Fluff, it's called a Screamer.) It seems like an acquired taste, but diehards swear by the spicy-hot-sweet combo."

Cheapism's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state and the District of Columbia is listed below: