This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
February 22, 2023
A Girardville restaurant is being credited as the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Pennsylvania.
Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every U.S. state, which included Tony's Lunch as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Tony's Lunch, a storefront diner, is home to a hyper regional burger variation called the Fluff Burger," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "A small, griddled hamburg is topped with raw onions, a pat of butter, a hefty smear of thick, spicy chili paste, and a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Without the Fluff, it's called a Screamer.) It seems like an acquired taste, but diehards swear by the spicy-hot-sweet combo."
Cheapism's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state and the District of Columbia is listed below:
- Alabama- Butch Cassidy's Cafe
- Alaska- Burger Bus
- Arizona- The Chuckbox
- Arkansas- Ozone Burger Barn
- California- Bill's Hamburgers
- Colorado- Crown Burgers
- Connecticut- Louis Lunch
- Delaware- Gus & Gus Place
- District of Columbia- Ben's Chili Bowl
- Florida- El Mago De Las Fritas
- Georgia- Johnny V's
- Hawaii- North Shore General Store
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Illinois Bar & Grill
- Indiana- Miner-Dunn Hamburgers
- Iowa- Rides Bar & Grill
- Kansas- Grandstand Burgers
- Kentucky- Bunz Burgerz
- Louisiana- Judice Inn
- Maine- Harmon's Lunch
- Maryland- Sunshine General Store
- Massachusetts- White Hut
- Michigan- Miller's Bar
- Minnesota- Lions Tap
- Mississippi- Latham's Hamburger Inn
- Missouri- Squeeze Inn
- Montana- 2K's Kafe
- Nebraska- Bob's Bar & Grill
- Nevada- Scoopers Drive-In
- New Hampshire- Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen
- New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
- New Mexico- Burger Boy
- New York- Village Diner
- North Carolina- Al's Burger Shack
- North Dakota- Sickie's Garage Burgers and Brews
- Ohio- Bob's Hamburg
- Oklahoma- Sid's Diner
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Tony's Lunch
- Rhode Island- Crazy Burger
- South Carolina- The Clock Drive-In
- South Dakota- The Sled Haus
- Tennessee- Gabby's Burgers
- Texas- Lee Harvey's
- Utah- Shooting Star Saloon
- Vermont- The Shopping Bag
- Virginia- Manny's Burger
- Washington- Eastside Big Tom
- West Virginia- Jim's Drive-In
- Wisconsin- Wedl's
- Wyoming- Grub's Drive In