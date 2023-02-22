This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall

February 22, 2023

Female hands holding s freshly served cheeseburger in an outdoor cafe
Photo: Getty Images

A Girardville restaurant is being credited as the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Pennsylvania.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every U.S. state, which included Tony's Lunch as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Tony's Lunch, a storefront diner, is home to a hyper regional burger variation called the Fluff Burger," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "A small, griddled hamburg is topped with raw onions, a pat of butter, a hefty smear of thick, spicy chili paste, and a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Without the Fluff, it's called a Screamer.) It seems like an acquired taste, but diehards swear by the spicy-hot-sweet combo."

Cheapism's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state and the District of Columbia is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Butch Cassidy's Cafe
  2. Alaska- Burger Bus
  3. Arizona- The Chuckbox
  4. Arkansas- Ozone Burger Barn
  5. California- Bill's Hamburgers
  6. Colorado- Crown Burgers
  7. Connecticut- Louis Lunch
  8. Delaware- Gus & Gus Place
  9. District of Columbia- Ben's Chili Bowl
  10. Florida- El Mago De Las Fritas
  11. Georgia- Johnny V's
  12. Hawaii- North Shore General Store
  13. Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
  14. Illinois- Illinois Bar & Grill
  15. Indiana- Miner-Dunn Hamburgers
  16. Iowa- Rides Bar & Grill
  17. Kansas- Grandstand Burgers
  18. Kentucky- Bunz Burgerz
  19. Louisiana- Judice Inn
  20. Maine- Harmon's Lunch
  21. Maryland- Sunshine General Store
  22. Massachusetts- White Hut
  23. Michigan- Miller's Bar
  24. Minnesota- Lions Tap
  25. Mississippi- Latham's Hamburger Inn
  26. Missouri- Squeeze Inn
  27. Montana- 2K's Kafe
  28. Nebraska- Bob's Bar & Grill
  29. Nevada- Scoopers Drive-In
  30. New Hampshire- Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen
  31. New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
  32. New Mexico- Burger Boy
  33. New York- Village Diner
  34. North Carolina- Al's Burger Shack
  35. North Dakota- Sickie's Garage Burgers and Brews
  36. Ohio- Bob's Hamburg
  37. Oklahoma- Sid's Diner
  38. Oregon- Roake's
  39. Pennsylvania- Tony's Lunch
  40. Rhode Island- Crazy Burger
  41. South Carolina- The Clock Drive-In
  42. South Dakota- The Sled Haus
  43. Tennessee- Gabby's Burgers
  44. Texas- Lee Harvey's
  45. Utah- Shooting Star Saloon
  46. Vermont- The Shopping Bag
  47. Virginia- Manny's Burger
  48. Washington- Eastside Big Tom
  49. West Virginia- Jim's Drive-In
  50. Wisconsin- Wedl's
  51. Wyoming- Grub's Drive In
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.