This Restaurant Has The Best Margaritas In North Carolina

When you think of popular cocktails, look no further than a margarita. Always delicious and endlessly customizable, margaritas are a great companion to dinner or as a happy hour treat. Eat This, Not That! knows how important a good marg can be, so it compiled a list of the best each state has to offer. According to the site:

"...What's great about margaritas is there are so many variations. You can jazz them up with fruit, spice them up with jalapeños, and even lend a savory note with cucumber and basil. There really is something for everyone."

So where can you find the best margaritas in North Carolina?

Salt & Lime Cabo Grill

This Raleigh eatery has both tasty food and yummy margaritas, with over a dozen different flavors to choose from, including the spicy Desert Fire or Habanero Peach, refreshing Strawberry Lemonade and fruity Mango. They also have premixes available to enjoy at home.

Salt & Lime Cabo Grill is located at 6006 Falls of Neuse Road at North Ridge Shopping Center in Raleigh.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"This Baja-style Mexican restaurant offers a deep margarita menu — 16 different options — that locals love. Try the Beach Bum if you're feeling tropical, or the Grilled Grapefruit if you like it tart."

