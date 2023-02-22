“Yeah so… Idk if it’s you or ya ‘OG Uncle’ that needs to see it… but I GOT MY PAPERWORK ready to show!!! PULL UP!!!” T.I. wrote in his caption. “My number the same & my address the same my n**ga. To get on da net & speak on shit you’ve never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time!!!! I’d NEVER speak ‘certain disrespect’ on your name/reputation bout a ‘IF’ homie… da convict code say When in doubt...pull the paperwork out!!! & ‘IF’ you ain’t did that… Now…Idk what type of time you on but I say again… ‘IF’ it was a question or confusion bout anything I said you could’ve called and asked… so u can report back & tell ya ‘OG’ ...or you could’ve pulled up & checked the blk & white like I’m offering now. Either way tho my n**ga… I ain’t bound to no n**ga’s opinion of me… cause what dey ‘THINK’ will NEVER overrule what I KNOW!!! So don’t wonder no mo’ homie… answer the ‘IF’… PULL UP & report back to da rest of these n**gaz who opinions matter so much to you. Cause I could Give a F**k bout what no n**ga think bout me!!!”



To provide even more transparency on the situation, Tip flat-out denied that he put his cousin in that predicament. In a recent interview, he said that the story he told on his expediTIously podcast was "embellished."



“I can offer some alternative perspectives to the way things are being viewed by the majority,” he said. “Open up the conversation about taboo topics. Free thinking."



T.I.'s response came shortly after Boosie cancelled their anticipated joint album. The "No Juice" spitta made the hasty decision after he saw a three-year-old clip of Tip admitting that he pinned a gun charge on his dead cousin.