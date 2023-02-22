Two Californians Win Huge Lottery Prize From Scratch-Off Tickets

By Logan DeLoye

February 22, 2023

Lotteries Photo Illustrations
Photo: NurPhoto

Two lucky Californians are now instant millionaires after recently scratching off a pair of winning lottery tickets. According to KTLA, Jose Sanchez and Eduardo Pingquian each won $5 million on separate occasions. Sanchez purchased the winning ticket from Bait Barn in Waterford with no idea that he would soon be a millionaire.

As a result of the winnings, Bait Barn owner Avtar Sra won $25,000 just for owning the store that sold the ticket! The specific game printed on the ticket was not mentioned. Sra was overjoyed after finding out that Bait Barn sold the winning ticket. He told the state lottery office that he plans to invest the money into his business and give some of it to employees.

“Customers are excited. This is the first time a big win like this has happened in my life."

Sanchez did not disclose how he plans to spend his winnings. Pingquian was also the recipient of $5 million around the same time as Sanchez. The lucky individual purchased his winning ticket from a Fastrip in Kern County. The ticket in question was an Extreme Cash scratchers ticket. Pingquian also refused to disclose information regarding his plans for spending or saving the money that he won.

