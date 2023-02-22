WATCH: Wyoming State Trooper Narrowly Escapes Semi Collision On Snowy Road

On Tuesday, a Wyoming state trooper was working along Interstate 80 near Rawlins when something entirely unexpected occurred. The state trooper was walking to his vehicle by the side of the road when all of a sudden, a large semi truck sped straight into his path. In the video, viewers are able to see the snow piled alongside the road, making it slippery for all of the drivers. The startled state trooper jumps out of the way just before the truck comes hurling by. The Wyoming Highway Patrol took to Facebook to share the shocking video and to detail the importance of slowing down for state emergency workers.

"Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles! One of our WHP Troopers nearly got hit by a commercial semi-tractor and trailer recently. The near miss occurred near Rawlins, Wyoming, on Interstate 80. The tractor and trailer driver could not maintain control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into the median. Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives to this out-of-control vehicle. Please remember that emergency personnel wants to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift. Please slow down, and move over for emergency vehicles."

The state trooper was not injured.