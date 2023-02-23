145,000 Cans Of Baby Formula Recalled Over Possible Bacterial Contamination

Reckitt Benckiser has issued a voluntary recall for 145,000 cans of its ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a possibility of cross-contamination with the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

The recalled cans were manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022 and distributed to retail stores across the country.

The recalled formula can be identified by the numbers stamped on the bottom of the cans. The recall includes cans with global batch codes ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ and lot numbers 0670975 or 0670979. They will also have a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a "Use By Date" of "1 Mar 2024."

There have been no reports of illnesses related to the recall.

Consumers who have cans of the recalled formula should throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

"The batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria, and this is an isolated situation. After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier," Reckitt said in a statement.

The recall comes as a nationwide baby formula shortage continues to make it difficult for some families to find formula. While supplies have returned to normal levels, a survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau found that one-third of families with an infant younger than one have struggled to find formula. According to CNN, more than half of the respondents said they had less than a week's supply of formula on hand.

In addition, retailers are continuing to limit the amount of formula that customers can purchase at once.

"While we are seeing continued improvement in baby formula, we are still seeing impact from the recall and factory shutdown in 2022," a Kroger spokesperson told CNN. "To ensure all customers have an opportunity to purchase formula, Kroger is asking customers to limit their purchases to four formula containers."