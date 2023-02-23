Blizzard Warning Issued In Los Angeles For First Time In Over 30 Years

A massive winter storm could bring blizzard-like conditions to Los Angeles this weekend. For the first time since 1989, the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Friday (February 24) and Saturday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

While snowfall is not expected to accumulate in major cities, those living on the outskirts could see some flurries and light accumulation. In addition, high winds could blow snow and dust, limiting visibility, especially in higher elevations.

"Nearly (the) entire population of California will be able to see snow from some vantage point later this week if they look in the right direction," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told CNN. "Snow remains very unlikely in California's major cities, but it'll fall quite nearby."

The Rockies, Upper Midwest, and the Northeast are also bracing for more extreme winter weather as another storm blankets cities with snow. Those living in the northern Plains and along the Great Lakes could see snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour and winds up to 50 mph. As the storm moves toward the Northeast, some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow.

Over 55 million people across the country are under some type of winter weather alert.

"Power outages and areas of tree damage will be possible across these areas, and especially for the locations seeing a combination of stronger winds and accumulating ice," the National Weather Service warned.

Meanwhile, cities across the Southeast and lower Midwest are dealing with unseasonably warm temperatures that are 30 to 40 degrees above normal.