California Man Sells Vanity Lisence Plate For Millions

A California man is selling his personalized license plate for $2 million. Yes, you read that correctly. According to UPI, the sought after license plate in question says, "CASH." 83-year-old Claude Arthur Stuart Hamrick registered the plate in the 1970's and no one has been able to claim the term since. Now, nearly half a century later, "CASH" is up for grabs.

UPI mentioned that Hamrick is selling the plate on Plate Broker. The website detailed how Hamrick came to own the rights to the plate.

"He ran down to the DMV right when vanity plates were released. The plate was first put on a new Buick Riviera but since then has always been on a Cadillac. That is his go-to brand. Cash was one of the first patent attorneys in the Silicon Valley to patent semiconductors and had an incredible career in silicon valley during the heyday of the computer hardware revolution. His social circles included the likes of Gates, Jobs and he had a first row seat to watch the whole computer industry blow up in the 80's and 90's."

So, why is the plate so expensive? Hamrick told The Mercury News that the plate was very desired among car dealers throughout the years. He always joked that whenever he sold the plate, it would be for millions of dollars. As of Thursday, the rights to a "CASH" vanity plate are still for sale.