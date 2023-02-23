Consequence Speaks Out Against Rappers Who Turned On Kanye West

"But when we in a crisis, you can see who's ungrateful, the whole label ran instead of having Ye's back," Consequence raps. "I guess crabs in a barrel is the curse of being Black."



G.O.O.D. Music left Def Jam Records last year after the label's contract with Ye's imprint expired. Consequence is one of the only artists who still publicly supports Ye unlike Pusha T, who recently denounced his association with his former label boss. Cons' bars in Ye's defense comes after years of supporting the Chicago native despite every controversy he's been through from Ye's support of former President Trump to his beef with Pete Davidson.



Ye is still feeling the backlash of his decision to use his global platform to spew anti-Semitic rhetoric. After his various business partners cut ties with him, the Yeezy founder and his new wife Bianca Censori has been experiencing an influx of run-ins with paparazzi. He's also been met with international backlash after an Israeli deputy mayor denounced his views on Jewish people and Australian officials voiced their opposition against the artist entering their country. Still, Cons plans to remain by Ye's side.



“My outlook is this...It’s easy to be self-serving and ask someone for HELP who’s in a position of [power] to change your life’s trajectory,” he wrote in his Instagram post featuring a clip of his music video. “But what happens when the tables turn and that person needs you?”



"Disappointed" is set to appear on Consequence's upcoming album Nice Doing Business With You, which is scheduled to arrive in April. Watch the full video below.

