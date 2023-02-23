Dr. Seuss' 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' Is Getting A Sequel

One of Dr. Seuess' most loved books, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, is getting a sequel.

"One of the most asked questions we receive from Seuss fans of all ages is 'What do you think happened to the Grinch after he stole Christmas?" said Alice Jonaitis, executive editor at Random House Children's Books, in a statement.

The new book, titled How the Grinch Lost Christmas!, will detail what the Grinch has been up to after he learned the true meaning of Christmas, thanks to the Whos of Who-ville.

"A year has passed since the Grinch stole Christmas from Who-ville. Now eager to prove to the Whos that his heart has grown to LOVE the holiday, the Grinch devises a plan to win Who-ville's Christmas Crown by making the largest, most spectacular Christmas tree the Whos have ever seen," a description of the book reads. "But when things don't go as planned, the Grinch's heart turns ice cold, and he threatens to leave Who-ville for good."

The sequel will be written by Alastair Heim and include illustrations by Aristides Ruiz. It is scheduled to be released on September 5.

"Adding to that legacy with a sequel is a process we have carefully considered, and we love what the author and illustrator have created. We feel it will be yet another heartwarming piece of Seussian literature that will help families around the world grow their hearts three more sizes as they celebrate the holidays for decades to come," Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said.