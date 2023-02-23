Former Denver Broncos Head Coach Returning To Coaching Staff: Report

The Denver Broncos are reportedly hiring Vance Joseph, who had previously worked as the team's head coach, as their new defensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Peter Schrager on Thursday (February 23).

"The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their Defensive Coordinator, per source," Schrager tweeted.

Joseph had coached the Broncos during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before being fired by then-general manager and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway following a 6-10 start, which coincided with Denver missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year since winning Super Bowl 50. The 50-year-old spent the past two seasons working as the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator and had previously held the same position with the Miami Dolphins in 2016.