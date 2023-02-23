How To Stay Safe During Aftermath Of Severe Michigan Ice Storm

A severe ice storm ripped through Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing 700,000 residents to loose, and remain without power. In addition to the power outages, a Paw Paw Firefighter was electrocuted to death. The Paw Paw fire department created a GoFundMe page for his wife and daughter amid the unexpected accident. According to Click On Detroit, Michigan State police are urging residents to eer on the side of caution as downed power lines present imminent danger. Captain Kevin Sweeney of the MSP/EMHSD assured Michigan citizens that officers were "closely monitoring" the situation.

“This intense blast of winter severely impacted our communities across the state. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the public health and safety of Michigan citizens.”

Click On Detroit recommend for locals to stay 25-feet away from downed power lines, as they could be "live" and dangerous. Residents are also encouraged to report downed power lines in respect for the safety of neighbors. Downed trees and branches in close proximity to these wires could also cause those picking up debris to be electrocuted. It is best to let trained emergency crews handle the aftermath of the storm. In addition to these tips, power outages should be reported, generators should not be kept inside, and locals should drive with caution.