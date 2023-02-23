In 2008, an iconic North Texas-based chain restaurant went into bankruptcy. Now, 15 years later, Steak & Ale is making its highly-anticipated comeback.

While new of Steak & Ale's revival was announced several weeks ago, the chain made it official Wednesday (February 22) that its first location would be in Grand Prairie, WFAA reports. Mayor Ron Jensen confirmed Steak & Ale's presence in the city, adding that the restaurant would be located just off I-30.

This new Steak & Ale location is expected to open its doors sometime in 2024. And yes, the salad bar is also making a return!

Steak & Ale's new Facebook page, titled "Steak & Ale Comeback," made a splash in the Lone Star State with news of the new Grand Prairie Location. "We can't wait to bring Steak and Ale back to Texas!" they wrote. Longtime fans of the restaurant were just as excited.

"So glad you're making plans to re-open in Grand Prairie. I look forward to being one of your first customers. Love Steak and Ale!!" one user said.

"Hope the have the same bread," said another.

"I am so excited for this!!!! Steak and Ale was my mom and dad's anniversary restaurant celebration for 60 years until you close. They continued the steak dinner tradition but no one else was as good. They always wished for the Steak and Ale Kensington Club!! I will definitely visit and eat it in their memory!!!" said another user.